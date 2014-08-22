Liam Gallagher undertakes icebucket challenge - watch

Queens Of The Stone Age: "Guitars Are Going Extinct"
The rockers have talked about the way music has changed ahead of the release of their Villains LP.
Liam Gallagher is the latest celebrity to undertake the ice-bucket challenge (*Contains expletives, consider yourself warned*)
The Beady Eye frontman nominated Spongebob Squarepants, Ivor the Engine and his brother Noel to take up the challenge next, which is raising money for ALS charities.
ALS is a form of motor-nuerone disease and makes the suffers muscles weaken and stiffen.
Dave Grohl , Lady Gaga and George W Bush are among the other celebrities to have taken part in the viral fundraising effort.
The Foo Fighters frontman took it to extremes for his challenge - recreating the iconic scene from horror movie Carrie, with help from his bandmates.
