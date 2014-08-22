Liam Gallagher undertakes icebucket challenge - watch

The Beady Eye frontman nominated Spongebob Squarepants, Ivor the Engine and his brother Noel to take up the challenge next, which is raising money for ALS charities.

ALS is a form of motor-nuerone disease and makes the suffers muscles weaken and stiffen.

Dave Grohl , Lady Gaga and George W Bush are among the other celebrities to have taken part in the viral fundraising effort.

The Foo Fighters frontman took it to extremes for his challenge - recreating the iconic scene from horror movie Carrie, with help from his bandmates.