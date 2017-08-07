Liam Gallagher Uses Twitter To Reply To “Cocky Little C**ts”

Liam Gallagher is one of the current kings of Twitter. He’s not only been using the social media platform to update his fans of his current activities and location, but he’s also regularly venting his spleen about just about anything.

Only last week, he complained about being asked for ID when trying to buy cigarettes in New York:

I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2017

In a very special new interview with Chris Moyles that was broadcast on Facebook Live tonight (Monday 7 August), Liam has explained that he loves Twitter:

“I enjoy it man, I mean it’s nice to put a few wrongs right, you know what I mean? And when people get a bit fucking mouthy about shit you just go, ‘No, this is what happened’.”

You can watch Liam talk about Twitter in the clip above.

Asked by Moyles if he reads replies from fans, Liam put the record straight: "I do reply to a few cocky little cunts, sometimes. There’s no point in doing it if you don’t. It’s craic ain’t it?”

Gallagher also warned that there was a lot of inaccurate nonsense floating around on social media - particularly about himself.

“The press or whoever they are,” he continued, “A lot of them they just talk absolute shit, you know what I mean? There is a lot of bollocks out there.

“I’m a church-goer, apparently. Me and God get a few things off our chest, man, every now and again.

“Apparently, I’m a fucking keen gardener as well. I got invited to go to the Chelsea fucking Flower show, because apparently, I’m into fucking flowers.

“I have a garden, but I’m not keen on it. I much prefer it be fucking paved. The minute I get some money in the bank there’ll be fucking concrete going over it.

“I’m a keen concreter.”

You can watch the full video of Chris Moyles interviewing Liam Gallagher right here

Liam Gallagher’s Twitter is pure gold, giving him the opportunity to shout out some of his favourite lyrics…

Ch ch ch ch changes turn and face the strange as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2017

Im walking on sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine wow and don't it feel good hey alright now and don't it feel good as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 9, 2017

Or comment on the weather…

The sun has got its hat on hip hip hip hooray the sun has got its hat on and it's coming out to play as you were LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 9, 2017

Or even give you some kind of emotional barometer as to his current well-being:

SHITBAG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2011

How about Liam's opinion on the current music scene?

Music in the UK has been abducted by massive cunts THE END LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2016

And who can forget this classic?

There's only 2 sauces worth there wait in gold that's HP and HEINZ the rest can kiss my arse JESUS SAVES LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 7, 2017

Or this one?

Liam Gallagher’s debut album As You Were is released on 6 October. The full tracklisting is:

Liam Gallagher - As You Were

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Bold

3. Greedy Soul

4. Paper Crown

5. For What It's Worth

6. When I'm In Need

7. You Better Run

8. I Get By

9. Chinatown

10. Come Back To Me

11. Universal Gleam

12. I've All I Need