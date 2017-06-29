Liam Gallagher Tweets Out As You Were Tracklisting

He's Got A Ticket To Ride! See Paul McCartney On The Train
The famous Beatle was spotted travelling from Kings Cross to Hastings.
The Oasis legend painstakingly shared the running order for his forthcoming debut solo album.
Liam Gallagher has shared the tracklisting for his debut solo album on Twitter.
1. WALL OF GLASS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
2. BOLD— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
3. GREEDY SOUL— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
4.PAPER CROWN— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
5. FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
6. WHEN IM IN NEED— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
7. YOU BETTER RUN— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
8. I GET BY— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
9. CHINATOWN— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
10. COME BACK TO ME— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
11. UNIVERSAL GLEAM— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
12. I'VE ALL I NEED— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
Proceedings were halted for some time, however, after the Wall Of Glass singer ran out of battery.
Sorry bout that had to charge me phone as you were— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2017
The news comes after Gallagher shared the artwork for his debut, which features a close-up of himself on the cover.
AS YOU WERE Pre-order from midnight LGx pic.twitter.com/0B2RXGGZJr— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 22, 2017
The Oasis legend - who played Glastonbury last weekend - took to Twitter to share that the festival was "good craic" with his followers: "Glastonbury that was good craic bumped into some old friends made some new 1s as you were LG x".
Glastonbury that was good craic bumped into some old friends made some new 1s as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 27, 2017
Gallagher played an epic set on The Other Stage, which culminated in his first ever performance of Don't Look Back In Anger-which is usually sung by his brother.
Watch our video it below:
Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury
Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.
00:41
