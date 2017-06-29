Liam Gallagher Tweets Out As You Were Tracklisting

29th June 2017, 14:33

The Oasis legend painstakingly shared the running order for his forthcoming debut solo album.

Liam Gallagher As You Were album cover

Liam Gallagher has shared the tracklisting for his debut solo album on Twitter.

Proceedings were halted for some time, however, after the Wall Of Glass singer ran out of battery.

The news comes after Gallagher shared the artwork for his debut, which features a close-up of himself on the cover.

The Oasis legend - who played Glastonbury last weekend - took to Twitter to share that the festival was "good craic" with his followers: "Glastonbury that was good craic bumped into some old friends made some new 1s as you were LG x".

Gallagher played an epic set on The Other Stage, which culminated in his first ever performance of Don't Look Back In Anger-which is usually sung by his brother.

Watch our video it below:

 

Play

Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury

Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.

00:41

See the full tracklist here:

1. Wall Of Glass
2. Bold
3. Greedy Soul
4. Paper Crown
5. For What It's Worth
6. When I'm In Need 
7. You Better Run
8. I Get By
9. Chinatown
10. Come Back To Me
11. Universal Gleam
12. I've All I Need

