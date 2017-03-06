Liam Gallagher Appears To Share Name Of "Fab New Record"

6th March 2017, 09:00

The Oasis legend took to Twitter to talk about his debut solo album and take a pop at his brother Noel.

Liam Gallagher at the Supersonic Premiere 2016

Liam Gallagher has appeared to share the name of his new album.

The former Oasis singer took to Twitter to address what appears to be his estranged sibling, Noel, add add that the title of his debut solo effort is "As You Were".

However, the outspoken rocker is known for using the phrase regularly as a way of silencing his critics, and it is not known whether it is the same in this case.

Liam Gallagher's label and management are yet to confirm the claims. 

Meanwhile, the rocker's first North American date has also been confirmed, with a gig announced for Osheaga Music & Arts festival in Montreal.

The Songbird singer will also play the like of Serbia's Exit Festival, Spain's Benicassim, and Lolapalooza Paris. 


