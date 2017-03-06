Liam Gallagher Appears To Share Name Of "Fab New Record"

Liam Gallagher has appeared to share the name of his new album.

The former Oasis singer took to Twitter to address what appears to be his estranged sibling, Noel, add add that the title of his debut solo effort is "As You Were".

To all you you you haters out there and I know there's only the 1 the name of my fab new record is AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2017

However, the outspoken rocker is known for using the phrase regularly as a way of silencing his critics, and it is not known whether it is the same in this case.

Liam Gallagher's label and management are yet to confirm the claims.

Meanwhile, the rocker's first North American date has also been confirmed, with a gig announced for Osheaga Music & Arts festival in Montreal.



The Songbird singer will also play the like of Serbia's Exit Festival, Spain's Benicassim, and Lolapalooza Paris.



