Liam Gallagher Tweets That He Got ID’d Buying Cigarettes

Chester Bennington’s Funeral Takes Place In Los Angeles
The Linkin Park frontman was laid to rest this weekend.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The former Oasis frontman is raging again - this time over a shopkeeper…
Liam Gallagher is fuming after a shopkeeper ID'd him for cigarettes.
The 44-year-old rock star loves to let off steam on Twitter and has rushed to the social media site to rage about a diligent shop assistant who refused to sell the restricted packet of cigarettes unless the singer proved his age.
He growled: “I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID. I'm 4-FUCKIN-4. Has the world gone mad?”
I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2017
The star is currently in New York, where he's due to play an in-store show at the Rough Trade shop in the city this afternoon (Sunday 30 July).
JUST ANNOUNCED: Liam Gallagher plays a RT in store on 7/30. Come to the shop TODAY to pre-order the new record for entry #asyouwere pic.twitter.com/XJpPM3zheG— Rough Trade NYC (@RoughTradeNYC) July 17, 2017
One eagle-eyed follower noted that he must have been very angry because he forgot his usual sign-off. They replied: “You had to be really mad because you forgot about "LG x".
"there's your fookin ID" pic.twitter.com/TuWlLF4VBm— lori (@coliambia) July 29, 2017
Another quoted the title of Oasis' 1995 hit and quipped: “Just roll with it mate, don't look back in anger”
Just roll with it mate, don't look back in anger— James (@efcjames_) July 29, 2017
But all was well later, as Liam tweeted that he was enjoying a morning jog around the city's Central Park.
There's nothing like a good burn round Central Park 1st thing in the morning as you were brothers n sisters LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2017
Did you see this toddler's amazing impression of Liam? It's brilliant!
Toddler does amazing impression of Liam Gallagher
See the tiny tot get the Oasis legend down to a tee.
00:45
6:30am - 10am
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Hard-Fi Hard To Beat
Kasabian Bless This Acid House
Kings Of Leon Molly's Chambers
Comments
Powered by Facebook