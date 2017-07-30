Liam Gallagher Tweets That He Got ID’d Buying Cigarettes

Liam Gallagher is fuming after a shopkeeper ID'd him for cigarettes.

The 44-year-old rock star loves to let off steam on Twitter and has rushed to the social media site to rage about a diligent shop assistant who refused to sell the restricted packet of cigarettes unless the singer proved his age.

He growled: “I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID. I'm 4-FUCKIN-4. Has the world gone mad?”

The star is currently in New York, where he's due to play an in-store show at the Rough Trade shop in the city this afternoon (Sunday 30 July).

JUST ANNOUNCED: Liam Gallagher plays a RT in store on 7/30. Come to the shop TODAY to pre-order the new record for entry #asyouwere pic.twitter.com/XJpPM3zheG — Rough Trade NYC (@RoughTradeNYC) July 17, 2017

One eagle-eyed follower noted that he must have been very angry because he forgot his usual sign-off. They replied: “You had to be really mad because you forgot about "LG x".

Another quoted the title of Oasis' 1995 hit and quipped: “Just roll with it mate, don't look back in anger”

But all was well later, as Liam tweeted that he was enjoying a morning jog around the city's Central Park.

There's nothing like a good burn round Central Park 1st thing in the morning as you were brothers n sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2017

