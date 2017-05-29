Has Liam Gallagher Offered His Brother Noel An Olive Branch?

Noel Gallagher: “I’m Not A Rock Star. Liam’s A Rock Star”
The musician recalls the first song on the first Oasis album.
The outspoken rocker has tweeted his estranged sibling on his 50th Birthday.
Liam Gallagher has addressed his brother online, and there isn't a "potato" to be seen.
Taking to Twitter, the Oasis legend reached out to his former bandmate and estranged sibling, writing: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x".
Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2017
The Supersonic star previously took to Twitter to mock the reported Narcos theme of Noel's birthday bash.
Who the fuck in there rite mind broadcasts there having a cocaine themed party that's asking for a tug anyways as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 19, 2017
He also claimed that the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer failed to invite any of his family members, to his 50th celebrations, adding: "not even his own mother".
Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017
However, perhaps Liam's had a change of heart, since Noel told Radio X's John Kennedy that his brother was "a rock star".
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has officially confirmed the title of his debut solo album, As You Were, and dropped a teaser of its first single, Wall Of Glass.
The rocker has also announced four intimate shows in the UK and Ireland, including a date at London's Brixton Electric and a homecoming gig at the O2 Ritz.
https://t.co/4oUcxr4p6e pic.twitter.com/3FfRxL9tdo— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 26, 2017
Profit from the sold-out shows will go towards helping the victims of the Manchester Terror Attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured outside an Airana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.
