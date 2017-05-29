Has Liam Gallagher Offered His Brother Noel An Olive Branch?

29th May 2017, 13:05

The outspoken rocker has tweeted his estranged sibling on his 50th Birthday.

Noel and Liam Gallagher NME Awards 2001

Liam Gallagher has addressed his brother online, and there isn't a "potato" to be seen.

Taking to Twitter, the Oasis legend reached out to his former bandmate and estranged sibling, writing: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x".

The Supersonic star previously took to Twitter to mock the reported Narcos theme of Noel's birthday bash.

He also claimed that the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer failed to invite any of his family members, to his 50th celebrations, adding: "not even his own mother".

However, perhaps Liam's had a change of heart, since Noel told Radio X's John Kennedy that his brother was "a rock star".

Watch our video here:

Play

Noel Gallagher: “I’m Not A Rock Star. Liam’s A Rock Star”

Noel looks back on the first song on the first Oasis album...

02:11

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has officially confirmed the title of his debut solo album, As You Were, and dropped a teaser of its first single, Wall Of Glass. 

The rocker has also announced four intimate shows in the UK and Ireland, including a date at London's Brixton Electric and a homecoming gig at the O2 Ritz.

Profit from the sold-out shows will go towards helping the victims of the Manchester Terror Attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured outside an Airana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. 

Comments

Now Playing

Ross Buchanan

2pm - 6pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Ross Buchanan

News