Liam Gallagher To Play First Solo Shows Next Week

Hot on the heels of announcing his first single, Wall Of Glass, Liam Gallagher has revealed details of his first solo gigs.

The former Oasis frontman will play two tiny shows next week, with more to follow.

The first will be in his hometown of Manchester, at the city’s O2 Ritz on Tuesday 30 May.

This show will be followed by a similarly intimate gig in London - at Brixton’s Electric on Thursday 1 June.

The shows will then be followed by gigs at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Saturday 10 June and Glasgow’s Barrowlands on Sunday 11th.

Tickets go on sale at 9am today (Friday 26 May) and full details are available at his official website, http://liamgallagher.com/

Proceeds from the Manchester show will go to the Manchester Evening News fund raising appeal for victims of the Manchester terrorist attacks.

Liam’s debut solo single, Wall Of Glass, is now available to pre-order via iTunes.

Next week, Radio X will be going mad for the new Liam music.

Gordon Smart will play of Wall Of Glass on his evening show on Wednesday 31 May and the following morning, Liam himself will be Johnny Vaughan’s guest on the Breakfast show from 6.30am.

