Liam Gallagher To Headline Exit Festival 2017

Liam Gallagher is among the first acts to be announced for Exit Festival 2017.
The Oasis man will be headlining the first night of the event on 6 July, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer Of Love.
Are you ready? FIRST ANNOUNCED ACTS for EXIT Festival 2017 include @liamgallagher , @JakeBugg , @HARDWELL , @paulkalkbrenner and many more! pic.twitter.com/RFu9sQoxpI— Exit Festival (@ExitFestival) January 18, 2017
The Supersonic singer joins the likes of Jake Bugg, Hardwell and Duke Dumont on the line-up for the Serbian festival.
The news comes just as Gallagher was confirmed for Lollapalooza Paris, where he joins Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Alt-J and The Weeknd on the bill.
Alors, happy ? pic.twitter.com/O87t0ffel2— Lollapalooza Paris (@lollapaloozafr) January 17, 2017
Late last year, the outspoken rocker was also added to Norway's Bergenfest, where he is set to headline.
En av Englands største rockestjerner gjennom tidene, Liam Gallagher, kommer til Bergenfest 2017! @liamgallagherhttps://t.co/sqZw1XYh3C pic.twitter.com/IGPVF2D0g0— Bergenfest (@bergenmusicfest) December 2, 2016
While these seem to be the first officially confirmed solo gigs for the Songbird, old friend and The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also teased he would be playing a gig with Gallagher later this year.
Speaking to Q magazine the These People singer revealed: "I played a show with Noel a few months ago and I'm playing with Liam later in the year."
