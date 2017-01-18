Liam Gallagher To Headline Exit Festival 2017

18th January 2017, 11:59

Jake Bugg has also been confirmed for the Serbian festival this year.

Liam Gallagher Radio X Etihad Stadium October 2016

Liam Gallagher is among the first acts to be announced for Exit Festival 2017.

The Oasis man will be headlining the first night of the event on 6 July, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer Of Love.

The Supersonic singer joins the likes of Jake Bugg, Hardwell and Duke Dumont on the line-up for the Serbian festival. 

The news comes just as Gallagher was confirmed for Lollapalooza Paris, where he joins Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Alt-J and The Weeknd on the bill.

Late last year, the outspoken rocker was also added to Norway's Bergenfest, where he is set to headline. 

While these seem to be the first officially confirmed solo gigs for the Songbird, old friend and The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also teased he would be playing a gig with Gallagher later this year.

Speaking to Q magazine  the These People singer revealed: "I played a show with Noel a few months ago and I'm playing with Liam later in the year."

Comments

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News