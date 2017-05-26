WATCH: Liam Gallagher Teases Wall Of Glass On Facebook Live

Liam Gallagher has released a video on Facebook Live, which sees him listening to his new music in the studio.

The 21-second snippet sees the Oasis man sitting low in his chair listening to his Wall Of Glass single, which he today revealed would be the first cut to be taken from his As You Were album.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Gallagher has announced UK and Ireland shows next week.

The Supersonic star will play four intimate dates, which include a show at London's Electric Brixton and a homecoming gig at Manchester's O2 Ritz.

The rocker has also confirmed that the proceeds from the show will raise money towards the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

See Liam Gallagher's newly announced dates below:

30 May - O2 Ritz, Manchester

1 June 0 Electric Brixton, London

10 JUNE - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

11 June - Barrowlands, Glasgow