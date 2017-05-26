WATCH: Liam Gallagher Teases Wall Of Glass On Facebook Live

Noel Gallagher: "Don't Look Back In Anger Is More Important Than I'll Ever Be"
The Oasis man shared a video of himself in the recording studio.
Liam Gallagher has released a video on Facebook Live, which sees him listening to his new music in the studio.
The 21-second snippet sees the Oasis man sitting low in his chair listening to his Wall Of Glass single, which he today revealed would be the first cut to be taken from his As You Were album.
Watch it here:
Meanwhile, Gallagher has announced UK and Ireland shows next week.
https://t.co/4oUcxr4p6e pic.twitter.com/3FfRxL9tdo— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 26, 2017
The Supersonic star will play four intimate dates, which include a show at London's Electric Brixton and a homecoming gig at Manchester's O2 Ritz.
The rocker has also confirmed that the proceeds from the show will raise money towards the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
30 May - O2 Ritz, Manchester
1 June 0 Electric Brixton, London
10 JUNE - Olympia Theatre, Dublin
11 June - Barrowlands, Glasgow
