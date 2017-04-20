Has Liam Gallagher Teased More Oasis Songs For His Setlist?

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to share some more musings with his followers, and potentially tease more Oasis tracks he could be set to perform live.

The outspoken rocker - who is set to release his debut solo LP and embark on live dates this year - tweeted the lyrics to Oasis anthem D'You Know What I Mean? from their 1997 Be Here Now album.

All my people right here right now dya know what I mean yeah yeah LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2017

This morning the Supersonic star seemed to wake up in a chipper mood, sharing the lyrics to Oasis' Morning Glory track.

Need a little time to wake up LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 20, 2017

While Gallagher's probably just revealing his love of the snooze button, could he also be hinting about the Oasis tracks bound for his solo setlist?

Last month, the rocker announced he'd be opening with Don't Look Back In Anger, declaring: "I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the bollox by a wood pigeon LG"

Opening with Don't look back in anger ending with Rocking chair bout time they were done proper LG not for sale — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

To all you NG fanboys I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the bollox by a wood pigeon LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

Fans will soon know if Liam Gallagher sticks to his word, with the Oasis man confirmed for solo dates at the likes of Exit Festival, Lollapalooza Paris, Benicasssim and Reading and Leeds 2017-where he'll take to the stage before Muse.