Is Liam Gallagher Confirmed For Another Solo Gig?

Another solo gig appears to have been lined up for Liam Gallagher in 2017.

The former Oasis man - who is set to release his debut solo album this year - has been announced to play Manila, Philippines on 18 August this year.

The announcement, which was made by Ovation Productions on Facebook was also mirrored online by Manila Concert Scene.

Tickets are said to go on sale from Saturday 18 February.

While we're not 100% sure if there'll be a thriller in Manila, the former Oasis man has been confirmed for a string of live dates this year, at the likes of Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival, Lollapolooza Paris and Spain's Benicassim Festival.

Sources have also told Radio X that Gallagher is set to play Be Here Now tracks on his solo tour dates.

The insider revealed: “He wants to give fans something they’re not getting from Noel.”

The tracks ready to be revisited include D'You Know What I Mean?, My Big Mouth and Don't Go Away. Liam is also said to be rehearsing Stand By Me, Born On A Different Cloud, B-side Listen Up, Bring It On Down (taken from Definitely Maybe) and Whatever.