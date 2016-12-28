Liam Gallagher Slams Tweet Mocking George Michael

Liam Gallagher lashed out at a Twitter user who appeared to make fun of George Michael, following his passing.
The former Oasis frontman took the social media to share his shock at the news of the Wham! star's death on Christmas Day this year, hoping that the reports weren't true.
However, one Twitter user named migualez used the opportunity to joke at George Michael's past, where he was caught "engaging in a lewd act" in a public toilet in Beverly Hills.
Gallagher didn't find the joke very funny, however, and let him know what he thought in a foul-mouthed response.
See it below:
The Some Might Say singer - who was clearly affected by the sad news - then let the music do the talking, posting audio of George Michael's 1990 track, Praying For Time
George Michael joins a list of icons who have passed at the tail end of 2016, including Status Quo's Rick Parfitt and Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.
Comments
Powered by Facebook