Liam Gallagher Slams Noel For Not Inviting Mum To 50th Bash

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother, Noel, over his upcoming Birthday plans.

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer turns 50 on 29 May, and - while it's fair to assume his brother was never going to get a invite, the former Oasis frontman claims his that "own mother" isn't on the list either.

Taking to Twitter the Supersonic star wrote: "Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers".

Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

Meanwhile, it appears Noel is set for a Narcos- themed party, according to leaked images of invites from what is believed to be his wife Sarah Macdonald's official Instagram.