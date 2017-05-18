Liam Gallagher Slams Noel For Not Inviting Mum To 50th Bash

18th May 2017, 12:10

The Oasis man claims his estranged brother has invited "none of his family" to his landmark birthday celebrations.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother, Noel, over his upcoming Birthday plans.

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer turns 50 on 29 May, and - while it's fair to assume his brother was never going to get a invite, the former Oasis frontman claims his that "own mother" isn't on the list either. 

Taking to Twitter the Supersonic star wrote: "Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers".

Meanwhile, it appears Noel is set for a Narcos- themed party, according to leaked images of invites from what is believed to be his wife Sarah Macdonald's official Instagram.

