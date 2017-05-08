Liam Gallagher Slams Gorillaz & Noel’s Graham Norton Performance

Liam Gallagher has reacted to seeing his brother, Noel, perform with Gorillaz on television this weekend.

His former Oasis bandmate and elder sibling appeared on the Graham Norton show on Friday (5 May), where he performed We Got The Power with Gorillaz, Damon Albarn and Savages’ Jehnny Beth.

But it seems Liam, who caught up on the show on Sunday (7 May), was less than impressed and took to Twitter to write: “Just saw the GN show fucking hell bruv you have seriously lost the plot man im worried dermot looks worried for you also we got the power LG”.

Just saw the GN show fucking hell bruv you have seriously lost the plot man im worried dermot looks worried for you also we got the power LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 7, 2017

Watch Gorillaz and Noel Gallagher’s Graham Norton Show performance here:

This isn’t the first time the outspoken rocker has hit out at his brother’s collaboration with Damon Albarn.

Last month, the Supersonic singer gave his verdict on the track, saying the pair needed to hang their "heads in shame" as it was "no Dancing In The Street"- referring to David Bowie and Mick Jagger's famous collab.

Now that dick out of blur and the creepy 1 out of oasis need to hang there heads in shame as it's no dancing in the streets as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 27, 2017

The Live Forever singer also labelled Damon Albarn a "gobshite," and promised war, writing: "That gobshite out of blur might have turned noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me nxt time i see him there's gonna be war".