Liam Gallagher Accuses Noel Of "Brown Nosing" U2

Duncan Jones Posts Heartfelt Tribute To "Grand(dad)" David Bowie
The son of the late icon shared a touching message on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Oasis singer isn't impressed that his brother will support the Irish band on the London date of their Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary tour.
Liam Gallagher has accused his brother Noel Gallagher of "brown nosing" U2.
The former Oasis frontman slammed his estranged sibling online, following the news that the will support the Irish band on their UK date for The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary gigs.
Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rocker wrote: "I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x"
I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 9, 2017
The Live Forever singer hasn't been all negative, however, proudly sharing an image of his son Lennon's catwalk debut, where he looked the spitting image of his father in a green parka.
On Friday, the no-nonsense rock star wrote: "Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X"
Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X pic.twitter.com/fu966kfVJC— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2017
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The son of the late icon shared a touching message on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
Find out which 15 tracks could be set to feature on Disc 1 of the T2 album.
Comments
Powered by Facebook