Liam Gallagher Accuses Noel Of "Brown Nosing" U2

9th January 2017, 18:25

The Oasis singer isn't impressed that his brother will support the Irish band on the London date of their Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary tour.

Supersonic poster oasis

Liam Gallagher has accused his brother Noel Gallagher of "brown nosing" U2.

The former Oasis frontman slammed his estranged sibling online, following the news that the will support the Irish band on their UK date for The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary gigs.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rocker wrote: "I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x"

The Live Forever singer hasn't been all negative, however, proudly sharing an image of his son Lennon's catwalk debut, where he looked the spitting image of his father in a green parka. 

On Friday, the no-nonsense rock star wrote: "Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X"

Comments

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News