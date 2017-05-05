Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel's "Irrelevant Gig"

5th May 2017, 15:06

The outspoken rocker has waged another war of words against his brother on Twitter.

Oasis Supersonic Image Set Liam Gallagher Noel Gal

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel, accusing him of getting "nervous" about his comeback. 

Last night, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer announced he'd be playing an intimate acoustic gig at London's Metropolis Studios on Wednesday 10 May, and gave his fans a chance to be a part of the crowd.

But his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate, Liam, wasn't having any of it, taking to Twitter to write: "Somebody's getting nervous irrelevant gig for the beige folk as you fucking were LG x"

That isn't the only thing Liam has a problem with when it comes to his brother, either.

Last week the Songbird star hit out at his brother's guest slot on Gorillaz's new record and waged war with Damon Albarn.  

Gallagher even went one further, criticising their We Got The Power track, and saying it's no Dancing In The Street.

The 44-year-old Supersonic rocker is getting ready to start his live gigs with festival dates across the summer, before releasing his debut solo album later this year.

Added to his slots at the likes of Exit Festival. Benicassim, Rock am Ring, Bergenfest and Lollapalooza Paris, Liam Gallagher will make his first solo UK festival appearance at Reading & Leeds Festival 2017. 

See Liam Gallagher's tour dates so far.

