Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel's "Irrelevant Gig"

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel, accusing him of getting "nervous" about his comeback.

Last night, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer announced he'd be playing an intimate acoustic gig at London's Metropolis Studios on Wednesday 10 May, and gave his fans a chance to be a part of the crowd.

But his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate, Liam, wasn't having any of it, taking to Twitter to write: "Somebody's getting nervous irrelevant gig for the beige folk as you fucking were LG x"

Somebody's getting nervous irrelevant gig for the beige folk as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 4, 2017

That isn't the only thing Liam has a problem with when it comes to his brother, either.

Last week the Songbird star hit out at his brother's guest slot on Gorillaz's new record and waged war with Damon Albarn.

That gobshite out of blur might have turned noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me nxt time i see him there's gonna be war — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 28, 2017

Gallagher even went one further, criticising their We Got The Power track, and saying it's no Dancing In The Street.

Now that dick out of blur and the creepy 1 out of oasis need to hang there heads in shame as it's no dancing in the streets as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 27, 2017

The 44-year-old Supersonic rocker is getting ready to start his live gigs with festival dates across the summer, before releasing his debut solo album later this year.

Added to his slots at the likes of Exit Festival. Benicassim, Rock am Ring, Bergenfest and Lollapalooza Paris, Liam Gallagher will make his first solo UK festival appearance at Reading & Leeds Festival 2017.

Loads more names and stage splits just announced for #RandL17



Tickets https://t.co/d3RJ3ublWy pic.twitter.com/EVIV01wv7u — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 7, 2017

See Liam Gallagher's tour dates so far.