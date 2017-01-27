Liam Gallagher Rumoured For TRNSMT Festival 2017

Liam Gallagher has been rumoured to play new Scottish festival TRNSMT.

According to the Daily Record, the former Oasis frontman is set to appear at the brand new Glasgow Green festival, alongside the likes of Biffy Clyro, Radiohhead and Kasabian.

An insider told the outlet: “Liam loves coming to Scotland. Oasis were huge in Glasgow and after the band split he played his first ever gigs with his new group, Beady Eye at Barrowland in 2011.

“So appearing at this new festival is a big step. It’s Liam saying, ‘I’m back'."

Liam Gallagher has already been confirmed for various European festivals, including Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival, Lolapalooza Paris and Spain's Benicassim festival-where Kasabian will also perform.

If reports are true, however, it would mark Gallagher's first festival date in the UK.

This week, the first details of TRNSMT festival were announced, with its dates confirmed for 7-9 July- the same weekend that this year's cancelled T in The Park would traditionally take place.

