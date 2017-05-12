Liam Gallagher To Play Manchester Gig?

Liam Gallagher Says Comeback Will "Be A Walk In The Park"
The former Oasis man has teased his debut solo single is "coming" while declaring he has "no competition".
It's rumoured that the former Oasis frontman could be set to play the O2 Ritz in his hometown.
Liam Gallagher fans are speculating the rocker could be set to play a homecoming gig very soon.
As the Manchester Evening News reports, rumours began to swirl the Oasis legend would play the O2 Ritz, after a tweet was sent by Manchester Dose.
You heard it here first. Liam Gallagher to play at The Ritz. More news when we get it— Mainly Manchester (@ManchesterDose) May 10, 2017
However, the outlet reports that when contacted by their CityLife reporters, the Supersonic singer's representative's remained "tight-lipped," offering a simple "no comment" in response to the claims.
While it's not clear whether Gallagher will play the venue on Whitworth Street West, he is headed for a string of solo dates at the likes of Spain's Benicassim, Lollapolooza Paris and Reading & Leeds Festival 2017- where he'll open for headliners Muse.
Loads more names and stage splits just announced for #RandL17— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 7, 2017
Tickets https://t.co/d3RJ3ublWy pic.twitter.com/EVIV01wv7u
Our kid has been calling his brother a "girl". It’s the latest in a line of put-downs from Liam… Nobody’s safe - not even the Glastonbury audience. Here are some of the greatest.
