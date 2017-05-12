Liam Gallagher To Play Manchester Gig?

12th May 2017, 10:21

It's rumoured that the former Oasis frontman could be set to play the O2 Ritz in his hometown.

Liam Gallagher Germany 2013

Liam Gallagher fans are speculating the rocker could be set to play a homecoming gig very soon.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, rumours began to swirl the Oasis legend would play the O2 Ritz, after a tweet was sent by Manchester Dose.

However, the outlet reports that when contacted by their CityLife reporters, the Supersonic singer's representative's remained "tight-lipped," offering a simple "no comment" in response to the claims. 

While it's not clear whether Gallagher will play the venue on Whitworth Street West, he is headed for a string of solo dates at the likes of Spain's Benicassim, Lollapolooza Paris and Reading & Leeds Festival 2017- where he'll open for headliners Muse. 

See his full dates on his official website here.

