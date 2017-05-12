Liam Gallagher To Play Manchester Gig?

Liam Gallagher fans are speculating the rocker could be set to play a homecoming gig very soon.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, rumours began to swirl the Oasis legend would play the O2 Ritz, after a tweet was sent by Manchester Dose.

You heard it here first. Liam Gallagher to play at The Ritz. More news when we get it — Mainly Manchester (@ManchesterDose) May 10, 2017

However, the outlet reports that when contacted by their CityLife reporters, the Supersonic singer's representative's remained "tight-lipped," offering a simple "no comment" in response to the claims.

While it's not clear whether Gallagher will play the venue on Whitworth Street West, he is headed for a string of solo dates at the likes of Spain's Benicassim, Lollapolooza Paris and Reading & Leeds Festival 2017- where he'll open for headliners Muse.

Loads more names and stage splits just announced for #RandL17



Tickets https://t.co/d3RJ3ublWy pic.twitter.com/EVIV01wv7u — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 7, 2017

See his full dates on his official website here.