Liam Gallagher To Play Reading & Leeds Festival 2017

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for Reading And Leeds 2017.

The Oasis man is among over 90 acts to be added to the bill at the twin festival which takes place during the August Bank Holiday.

Gallagher will perform just before Muse on the festival's main stage, following Stockport five-piece Blossoms.

Loads more names and stage splits just announced for #RandL17



Tickets https://t.co/d3RJ3ublWy pic.twitter.com/EVIV01wv7u — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 7, 2017

The news marks his first confirmed solo UK date this year, and his first ever solo UK festival appearance.

They join previously announced acts Muse, Kasabian and Eminem who will headline the festival.

Gallagher has already confirmed dates across Europe at the likes of likes of Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival, Lollapolooza Paris and Spain's Benicassim Festival.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the outspoken rocker is planning to play Be Here Now tracks including D'You Know What I Mean, My Big Mouth and Don't Go Away.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the insider revealed: “He wants to give fans something they’re not getting from Noel.”