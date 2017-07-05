Liam Gallagher Would Rather "Eat S**t" Than Listen To U2

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to slam U2 as "beige" "toff rock".

The outspoken rocker was replying to a fan who jokingly asked if he was going to watch U2 at the weekend, who are being supported by his estranged brother Noel.

Ever the charmer, the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "I'd rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were".

I'd rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

Toff rock — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

Gallagher also revealed that he's been recording full orchestra versions of tracks from his As You Were album.

Had a lovely day in air studios yesterday recording 3 songs with orchestra fwiw paper crown greedy soul the things I do for you as you were — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

It's unclear whether these will appear on the record, which is set for release on 6 October 2017, but they could very well feature on deluxe editions which have been advertised on his official website.

Meanwhile, yesterday (4 July) it was revealed that Liam Gallagher would headline Dublin's Samhain festival on Sunday 29 October.

The event will take place in a 4000m2 hangar at Weston airport in Lucan, which is yet to host a concert.

According to entertainment.ie, Annie Mac will also headline the festival on 28 October, with the full line-up still to be announced.

Meanwhile, Gallagher is preparing to release, As You Were, his debut solo effort on 6 October. Last week he shared another cut from the LP in the form of Chinatown.

The track - which comes free along with Wall Of Glass when - is a change of pace from his debut solo single-giving his fans a psychedelic slow-burner.

Talking about his upcoming debut album - which is set for release on 6 October 2017 - Gallagher said: “I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey.

"It’s the Lennon 'Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."

While it's likely that his setlist will feature more album tracks at the festival, one thing fans probably won't see is Gallagher performing Don't Look Back In Anger.

The Noel Gallagher-penned and sung track was performed by Liam for the first time ever, who dedicated it to the victims of the Manchester Terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Last week, Talk Tonight, which another Noel Gallagher-penned Oasis Ballad was given a new lease of life in the form of a lyric video.

See the tracklisting for Liam Gallagher's As You Were:

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Bold

3. Greedy Soul

4. Paper Crown

5. For What It's Worth

6. When I'm In Need

7. You Better Run

8. I Get By

9. Chinatown

10. Come Back To Me

11. Universal Gleam

12. I've All I Need



