Liam Gallagher Goes For The La's, Denies Drugs In Twitter Rant

Liam Gallagher went on a bizarre Twitter rant last night, much to the amusement of his fans.

The Oasis legend kicked things off late last night (15 August) by referencing a a verse from the Bible, Matthew 16:26.

Matthew 16:26 as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

See what else followed, including mentions of his brother Noel, to a bizarre namecheck for The La's Lee Mavers:

Rocking chair written by NG of oasis and CG of the real people sung and spirtulised by the 1 n only LG as you were x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

I never ever hid away from the real people way bfore there time dream on hit me like a juggernaut they are the real spaceman as you were LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

You wanna know how I feel on a daily basis 24/7 listen to that tune by the real people dream on brothers n sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

I don't belong — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

Real people too much too young as you were LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

They were in my opinion foo fighting bfore the foo fighters — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

The beat save it for later I am the key the las cigs n alcohol t fuvking Rex oasis sit down la I got your number you hit mine as you were x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

Got you Lee mavers your shit eh la — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

I'm the best songwriter in the world Lee mavers I'd destroy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

If his album flops he'll go into the night and under a subway and you'll never hear from this chap again you fucking murders — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017

He then referenced himself and his sons Lennon and Gene, saying that they all ruled.

Gene Gallagher rules — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017

Lennon Gallagher rules — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017

I fucking rule — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017

We come in 3s. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017

He also had a barbed response for a fan who suggested he was on drugs:

Whatever drug you are on gimme some. — Hassan (@RooneysChip) August 15, 2017

Drugs cmon ya silly cunt there's no drugs left in the world they got done in the 90s this is the come done brother — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017

At one point a fan named Fred suggested that it might be the rocker's bed time, and he didn't take to it so well.

Fred seemed pretty chuffed by it all either way.

You don't tell me nish esp when your called Fred you massive cunt Fred I'll Fred you through the needle of life — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017

And, just incase you were wondering, according to that Bible verse is something along the lines of: "What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?"

Interesting.

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles, the outspoken rocker explained he loves Twitter because of the "craic" and he uses it to reply to "cocky little c**ts".

Watch out clip here:

See the full Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher interview below: