Liam Gallagher Goes For The La's, Denies Drugs In Twitter Rant

15th August 2017, 10:41

The For What It's Worth singer was up late on his favourite social media platform last night, and he was taking no prisoners.

Liam Gallagher 2017

Liam Gallagher went on a bizarre Twitter rant last night, much to the amusement of his fans.

The Oasis legend kicked things off late last night (15 August) by referencing a a verse from the Bible, Matthew 16:26.

See what else followed, including mentions of his brother Noel, to a bizarre namecheck for The La's Lee Mavers: 

He then referenced himself and his sons Lennon and Gene, saying that they all ruled.

He also had a barbed response for a fan who suggested he was on drugs:

At one point a fan named Fred suggested that it might be the rocker's bed time, and he didn't take to it so well. 

Fred seemed pretty chuffed by it all either way.

And, just incase you were wondering, according to that Bible verse is something along the lines of: "What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?" 

Interesting.

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles, the outspoken rocker explained he loves Twitter because of the "craic" and he uses it to reply to "cocky little c**ts".

Liam Gallagher on Twitter

See the full Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher interview below:

Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher

Watch the full, revealing interview here.

