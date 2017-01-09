Liam Gallagher Proudly Tweets Son Lennon's Catwalk Debut

Liam Gallagher Accuses Noel Of "Brown Nosing" U2
The Oasis singer isn't impressed with the news that his brother will support the Irish band.
Liam Gallagher has shared a proud image of his son Lennon making his catwalk debut.
The former Oasis man took to Twitter this weekend to share an image of his 17-year-old son modelling for Topshop, writing: "Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X"
Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X pic.twitter.com/fu966kfVJC— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2017
The teenager - who he shares with former model and actress Patsy Kensit - looked the spitting image of his father, sharing the Oasis man's striking blue eyes and strong eyebrows.
See an image of him below:
No doubt Topshop also made a very deliberate nod to Lennon's old man by putting the 17-year-old in a green parka jacket, which has featured prominently in the Oasis man's wardrobe throughout the years.
Meanwhile, Gallagher has hit out at his brother, calling him a brown noser, after his supporting date was announced for U2's Twickenham show.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote: "I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x"
I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 9, 2017
Photos: Getty
