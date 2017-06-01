Liam Gallagher: “I'd Rather Be In Oasis, But That’s Not Happening”

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’d prefer to still be in Oasis, but a reunion is unlikely.

Rumours are currently rife that the singer will reunite with brother Noel for at the One Love Benefit concert in Manchester this weekend, which is being held by Ariana Grande to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack last week. Instead, Liam claims he's happy with his new solo career.

Liam was speaking on the Radio X breakfast show this morning (1 June) when Johnny Vaughan asked: “How do you feel without a band? Because you’re a band man. What is it like fronting yourself?”

Liam replied: “Yeah I prefer being in a band. I mean I’d prefer to be in Oasis, without a doubt.

“But that’s not happening, so you can’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?”

This week saw Liam launch his solo career with the unveiling of his debut single Wall Of Glass last night and his first solo gig at the O2 Ritz Manchester.

Liam went on: “So you’ve got to get out and do what you’ve got to do. I’m not going to get a job. I’m not working. I’m not doing any of that. I wasn’t doing that when I was 18, 19 and I ain’t doing it when I’m 44.

“But I’ve got a band, the band are good man. but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine.”

Liam Gallagher plays his second solo show tonight at Brixton’s Electric. Wall Of Glass is available to download now.