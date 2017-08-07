Liam Gallagher: “Noel Will Dig My Solo Album”

Liam Gallagher has been explaining to Radio X that he thinks his brother Noel will enjoy his first solo album, As You Were… but that the old sibling rivalry will continue to rear its ugly head.

You can see Liam explain all in our clip above.

In a very special new interview with Chris Moyles that was broadcast on Facebook Live tonight (Monday 7 August), Liam was asked if Noel had heard any of the new songs from the debut album, which is to be released in October.

Liam replied: “Oh yeah, of course he will have. And as a music lover he’ll like it. And he’ll come out and say it like a good boy. He’ll go, ‘That’s a good fucking album’. But deep down he’ll be fucking going, ‘That little fucker’, you know what I mean?

“I’m definitely not on his level, he’s a far better songwriter than me, because he’s been doing it for years. But as a singer, that’s my gig man.”

Or you can can watch the full Chris Moyles interview with Liam Gallagher right here

Back in May, Noel told Radio X’s John Kennedy that he didn’t think he was a rock ’n’ roll star… but that Liam definitely was.

Liam debuted his new material live back in May with an amazing show at the O2 Ritz in Manchester.

He's since gone on to play a number of high profile shows across the summer, including a spot at Glastonbury festival.

Liam Gallagher’s debut album As You Were is released on 6 October. The full tracklisting is:

Liam Gallagher - As You Were

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Bold

3. Greedy Soul

4. Paper Crown

5. For What It's Worth

6. When I'm In Need

7. You Better Run

8. I Get By

9. Chinatown

10. Come Back To Me

11. Universal Gleam

12. I've All I Need

