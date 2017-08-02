Liam Gallagher On Noel: "The Good Times Outweigh The Bad"

Liam Gallagher has insisted he still has fond memories of his estranged brother, Noel.

Asked by Howard Stern if his rock 'n' roll lifestyle was ultimately bad for his relationship with his sibling and former bandmate, he replied: "We definitely had some good times. The good times outweigh the bad times. It wasn't all bad do you know what I mean?"

Speaking about their rift, he added: "I love our kid, he's good. He's just a bit lost in the world in the moment. In celebrity world, you know what I mean?

"Every time I see him he's got his arm around some crazy celebrity. It's like he's stalking them."

However, asked if he'd still consider a reunion, he replied: "Without a doubt, man. That's my band. You know what I mean? Without a soubt. That's my band, but we gotta become brothers first before we start talking about music.

"When we start liking each other, inevitably the next step would be to take the band for a spin round the block."

Recently the rocker revealed that he can't swim, and of course it made some of his fans' days.

According to the Daily Star, he said: "I can't swim. I can have a bath and that. I'm all right in a hot tub. But put me out in the ocean and I'm gone."

Liam's latest revelation may not be an issue for long, though, as he's already been offered teaching lessons from fans happy to take him to the seas.

One supporter wrote: "Liam come to Cernobbio (lake Como) and i teach u how to swim mate! Free accomodation for ya u know me already i used to work4 pretty green. (sic)"

However, some were less sympathetic.

The Wall Of Glass rocker might be considered too old to not swim, but it turns out he's not too old to get ID'd for cigarettes.

The 44-year-old Oasis legend took to Twitter to share his encounter with a store clerk in New York, writing: "I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad".

However, it seems like the rocker soon got over it as he let off some steam running around Central Park.

Meanwhile, Liam proved he was still the king of rock 'n' roll when the played Rough Trade NYC and gave his Eh La track its live debut.

Arguably nothing has surprised his audiences more than when he sang Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever at Glastonbury 2017.

However, If he doesn't watch out, Liam could have another rival in the form of toddler Seth, who is hot on his heels in the performance stakes.

Watch as the young tot does an uncanny impression of Gallagher in a video which was shared by his dad, Steven, on Twitter.