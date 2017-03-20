Liam Gallagher Calls Noel Fake, Reveals First Solo Single Title

The rocker has also vowed to open with "Don't Look Back In Anger," which he says will be "done proper".

Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel again and revealed the title of his first solo single.

Taking to Twitter last night, the former Oasis singer told his followers that his first solo release will be entitled Not For Sale.

The Supersonic man also called out his brother for being "fake" for wearing the Stone Island designer while back in their hometown of Manchester.

The rocker also teased that he'd be performing Noel-sung Oasis track Don't Look Back In Anger and Rocking Chair "proper," and declared: "I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the bollox by a wood pigeon LG"

The Songbird rocker also vowed that his supporters will "freak" at his new material, while his haters will be driven "mad," before sharing what appeared to be more lyrics.

Fans will soon know if Liam Gallagher sticks to his word, with the Oasis man confirmed for solo dates at the likes of Exit Festival, Lollapalooza Paris and Benicasssim. 

