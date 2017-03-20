Liam Gallagher Calls Noel Fake, Reveals First Solo Single Title

Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel again and revealed the title of his first solo single.

Taking to Twitter last night, the former Oasis singer told his followers that his first solo release will be entitled Not For Sale.

1st single called Not for sale LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

The Supersonic man also called out his brother for being "fake" for wearing the Stone Island designer while back in their hometown of Manchester.

See the fake bombing about in his stone island again coz he's in manc he'll be back in his Prada 1st thing tmorrow LG X — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

The rocker also teased that he'd be performing Noel-sung Oasis track Don't Look Back In Anger and Rocking Chair "proper," and declared: "I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the bollox by a wood pigeon LG"

Opening with Don't look back in anger ending with Rocking chair bout time they were done proper LG not for sale — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

To all you NG fanboys I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the bollox by a wood pigeon LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

Nice.

The Songbird rocker also vowed that his supporters will "freak" at his new material, while his haters will be driven "mad," before sharing what appeared to be more lyrics.

To the people who dig what I'm about I know you'll freak out as its proper to the people who hate what I'm about I hope it sends you mad LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

I give you universal gleam I'll help you fix your broken dream I'll give you something you can shout about I won't ever let you down LG X — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

Fans will soon know if Liam Gallagher sticks to his word, with the Oasis man confirmed for solo dates at the likes of Exit Festival, Lollapalooza Paris and Benicasssim.