Liam Gallagher Mocks Brother Noel While Teasing New Album

20th February 2017, 09:38

The outspoken rocker has taken a dig at his sibling, while seemingly revealing new lyrics.

Oasis Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has shared his excitement for his new album, and managed to throw in a dig at his siblings.

Taking to Twitter, the former Oasis frontman let fans know he was "on his way," and went on to share plenty of thoughts about his debut solo LP.

The Songbird singer revealed he was listening to his forthcoming material, before issuing a warning to fans of Noel's High Flying Birds, that they were "gonna have nowhere to run or hide".

The outspoken rocker also seemed to share sets of lyrics, teasing yet-to-be-heard or seen material.

Mr LG didn't stop there, however, referring to what is believed to be his other sibling's problems with being kicked out of a nightclub for being poorly dressed.

See his tweets below.

He then appeared to warn fans off the Elizabethan bar, unless they were prepared to wear a "Gucci bath robe".

All in a day's work for Liam Gallagher.

The Oasis man's solo album is yet to have a release date, but Gallagher has been confirmed for festival dates across Europe, where he'll no doubt be brining these lyrics to life.

