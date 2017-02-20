Liam Gallagher Mocks Brother Noel While Teasing New Album

Liam Gallagher has shared his excitement for his new album, and managed to throw in a dig at his siblings.

Taking to Twitter, the former Oasis frontman let fans know he was "on his way," and went on to share plenty of thoughts about his debut solo LP.

LFUKING is on his way — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

The Songbird singer revealed he was listening to his forthcoming material, before issuing a warning to fans of Noel's High Flying Birds, that they were "gonna have nowhere to run or hide".

Listening forward to my new tunes all you NGHFB fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide Ha ha — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

The outspoken rocker also seemed to share sets of lyrics, teasing yet-to-be-heard or seen material.

My heart is together my head is exploding why don't you come back to me Ddjknhfhjlpyteshkkysahjgdsuujfjjkjuh — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

When they gave you roses and believed your wild excuses you we're sealing the deal LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

Mr LG didn't stop there, however, referring to what is believed to be his other sibling's problems with being kicked out of a nightclub for being poorly dressed.

See his tweets below.

Is it any wonder that clown who just asked Rkid to leave the Elizabethen in Heston moor to leave coz he was wearing tracky bottoms CUNT LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

I'll be up there nxt Wk and it ain't about being hard Putin it's bout having a bit of respect you donkey — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

He then appeared to warn fans off the Elizabethan bar, unless they were prepared to wear a "Gucci bath robe".

If you ever go to mcr heaton moor swerve the Elizabethen the bar mans won't let you in if you ain't got a Gucci bath robe on and fucking wot — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

All in a day's work for Liam Gallagher.

The Oasis man's solo album is yet to have a release date, but Gallagher has been confirmed for festival dates across Europe, where he'll no doubt be brining these lyrics to life.