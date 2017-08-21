Liam Gallagher Would “Love To Play” Manchester Charity Show

Liam Gallagher wishes he could perform at the We Are Manchester show on 9 September, prompting yet more rumours of an Oasis reunion.

The star's brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher is headlining the first concert at Manchester Arena following the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert in May, and though Liam is playing the dcode festival in Madrid, Spain that day, he'd love to make the show.

The Wall of Glass singer wrote on Twitter: "I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x”

I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 19, 2017

Noel's High Flying Birds will be joined by local acts including Blossoms, Courteeners and Rick Astley at the concert following the atrocity, which saw 22 people were killed and 250 were injured.

All money made from ticket sales will be donated to the Manchester Memorial Fund, which has been setup to fund a memorial for the people who tragically lost their lives.

The 1996 Oasis hit Don't Look Back in Angers became an anthem for the city in the wake of the horrific terrorist bombing. Liam performed the song at Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert in June.

And even though Noel donated the royalties from the track to the victims, Liam blasted his former bandmate for not performing the song with him at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Noel explained that he was already out of the country when the show was arranged.

At the time, Liam said: "He's made it clear that a reunion is not at the top of his priorities and right now it's not the top of mine. I would prefer it if I was in Oasis, but that's not what the Manchester concert was about. He could have got up and done 'Don't Look Back in Anger' and never even had to see me.

"Are you telling me that if Noel Gallagher rocked up with his guitar and knocked on the door they would say, 'You're not invited, mate'? So he can fuck off on that one. I don't care if he was in the Amalfi Coast or wherever, it lacked sympathy on his behalf. We have family and friends in Manchester and me mam's still there, and it would have been nice to do it for his people. End of."

In the week following the attack, Noel reflected on what the song Don't Look Back In Anger meant to people.