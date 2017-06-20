LISTEN: "Leave It Out." Liam Gallagher Lays Into Today's Bands

Liam Gallagher has pledged to "counteract the bulls**t" of modern music.

Speaking to Dave Fanning for RTE2FM, the 44-year-old singer has promised to challenge the "beige dribble" being spoken by younger rock stars and has also accused them of barely being distinct from pop musicians.

He explained: "I love music as much as anyone. What I see going down is that I'm just 'leave it out mate, you can do better than that'. I can't tell a guitar band from a pop band these days. They've got guitars around their necks, but I don't hear guitars.

"You hear all these bands saying that they're coming back to save guitar music. I might not be the smartest tool in the shed - but I know you've got to put a guitar on a record to save guitar music and I don't hear any guitars.

Listen to the interview here:

"They've got guitars around their necks because they go with their shoes!" The former Oasis singer said he will create some "aggro" for the younger stars, accusing them of being boring and lacking passion.

He also likened modern-day musicians to soccer managers who hide behind cliches, rather than offering honest opinions to their fans.

Liam told Dave Fanning: "That's what I'm back for. Bit of aggro to counteract the bulls**t. That's what I'm here for and to speak my

mind. You read these interviews with so-called rock stars and they need to get off the fence.

"Nothing interesting ever comes out of their mouths, it's just beige dribble. They're afraid to open their mouths in case their little

career falls apart, so they just sit there like those football managers and say the same thing. Come on, give us a bit of passion."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has hit out at Liam Payne's solo career so far.

The former Oasis man has praised Harry Styles once again, while hinting at a distaste for Payne's chosen musical direction.

“I can spot a fake a mile off and Harry Styles seems like he wants to bring real music and change his direction," Gallagher told The Sun On Sunday.

However, then hinting at Payne - who recently released his debut solo single Strip That Down - he added: “At least he’s not gone rap like the other one. How did that happen? Did they flip a coin and he said, ‘Listen, I’m doing the rap one'".

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is preparing to make his first UK festival appearance at Glastonbury this weekend.

The rocker previously remained tight-lipped about playing the event when speaking to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan.

Watch our video below:

Play Will Liam Gallagher be playing Glastonbury 2017? We had to ask the question. 00:27

Now it's confirmed that Gallagher will appear at Worthy Farm, it just remains to be seen what songs will make up part of his setlist.

Thanks to his first solo shows, and his surprise appearance at One Love Manchester, it's safe to assume that the rocker will play Rock N' Roll Star, Slide Away and Live Forever, alongside new solo material in the likes of Wall Of Glass.

Watch Gallagher perform Rock 'N' Roll Star at One Love Manchester:

Play Liam Gallagher performs Rock 'N' Roll Star One Love Manchester concert June 2017 01:42

See him sing Live Forever, accompanied by Coldplay's Chris Martin on guitar: