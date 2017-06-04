Watch Liam Gallagher Joined By Chris Martin On Live Forever

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert tonight (4 June).

Rumours had been rife that Oasis would reform for the show, which was held to raise money for the victims and families of those killed in the Manchester Arena bombing last month.

However, it was the solo Liam Gallagher that appeared onstage at the Emirates Old Trafford, opening with a version of the first track on the first Oasis album: Rock ’N’ Roll Star.

Liam then performed his debut solo single, Wall Of Glass, before being joined onstage by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who accompanied the singer on guitar for a stunning version of the Oasis classic Live Forever.

Introducing the track, Gallagher said: “Now I wanna dedicate this next song to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.”

Speaking to Radio X earlier in the week, Gallagher said: “My heart’s in Manchester - always will be. I will always be a Manc, as they say.

“It’s good to get back in the saddle, to get back in and not stay at home in fear, you know what I mean?”

22 people died and over 100 were injured after the bombing at the Manchester Arena on 22 May as a show by the US singer Ariana Grande came to a close.

The benefit show featured performances from Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford, Take That, Robbie Williams Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Usher, and The Black Eyed Peas.

Proceeds from the show are going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.