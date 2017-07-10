Liam Gallagher Hits Out "Beige Boy" Noel Again Over U2 Gigs

Liam Gallagher has launched another tirade at his brother, Noel, suggesting he was given a lukewarm reception by U2 fans.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer supported the Irish band during their London dates from 8-9 June, and Liam was keen to let his followers know what he thought, writing: "Nothing worse than being blanked by the naffest fans in the world as you were beige boy LFUKING x".

Nothing worse than being blanked by the naffest fans in the world as you were beige boy LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 10, 2017

Liam was also keen to accuse his brother of once calling the band "corporate muck", adding: "Corporate muck rkid yousde to call U2 funny eh how many special people change as you were LG x"

Corporate muck rkid yousde to call U2 funny eh how many special people change as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 10, 2017

Liam's comments are no doubt a reaction to his brother's sly dig at at his turn of phrase, where he wrote a social post ahead of his show, signing out: "AS YOU WEREN'T".

We are pretty much ready. The tunes have been given a good polish. Everyone has been reacquainted. We have new members! We are very much looking forward to seeing old friends and maybe making some new ones but what we are most excited about is sampling the delights of The U2 Catering Experience... widely regarded as THE MOST superior catering experience anywhere in the music business..see you out front. AS YOU WEREN'T..KISS-KISS.. NG

Noel Gallagher paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, and those affected by the Grenfell fire, by returning to the stage to play Don't Look Back In Anger with the Irish band.

Play Noel Gallagher performs Don't Look Back In Anger with U2 Live at Twickenham Stadium, 8 July 2017 00:22

His brother Liam previously performed the track for the first time ever at Glastonbury festival 2017, where he led the crowd at The Other stage in singing the track.

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

U2 played the last of their two London shows last night (9 July), performing their The Joshua Tree album in full.

Play U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name (live) Live at Twickenham Stadium, July 2017. 02:03

The Dublin rockers ended their night with Acthung Baby ballad, One, with Bono asking for all the lights to be turned off as a sea of phones lit up the stadium.

