Liam Gallagher To Headline Dublin's Samhain Festival

Liam Gallagher is set to play a new Irish festival on Sunday 29 October this year

The Wall Of Glass singer will headline Samhain Festival, which is being billed as a "fancy dress Halloween celebration," with support from special guests The Strypes and Touts.

Liam Gallagher will headline Samhain Festival at Weston Airport in Dublin on 29 October! pic.twitter.com/6T5YySu0bv — oasis world (@myoasisworld) July 3, 2017

The event will take place in a 4000m2 hangar at Weston airport in Lucan, which is yet to host a concert.

According to entertainment.ie, Annie Mac will also headline the festival on 28 October, with the full line-up still to be announced.

Meanwhile, Gallagher is preparing to release, As You Were, his debut solo effort on 6 October. Last week he shared another cut from the LP in the form of Chinatown.

Watch a teaser for its video, which was directed by Charlie Lightening, here:

Play Liam Gallagher - Chinatown teaser Hear a snippet of his As You Were album track. 00:15

The track - which comes free along with Wall Of Glass when - is a change of pace from his debut solo single-giving his fans a psychedelic slow-burner.

Talking about his upcoming debut album - which is set for release on 6 October 2017 - Gallagher said: “I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey.

"It’s the Lennon 'Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."

While it's likely that his setlist will feature more album tracks by the festival, one thing fans probably won't see is Gallagher to performing Don't Look Back In Anger.

The Noel Gallagher-penned and sung track was performed by Liam for the first time ever, who dedicated it to the victims of the Manchester Terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire.

See his performance here: