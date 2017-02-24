Liam Gallagher Has A Dig At Noel For Hanging With Simon Cowell

24th February 2017, 12:30

The former Oasis frontman has commented on the company his estranged sibling kept at the BRIT Awards.

Supersonic poster oasis

Liam Gallagher has had a sly dig at his brother Noel after the BRIT Awards on Wednesday (22 February).

After his estranged sibling was pictured with Simon Cowell, the Supersonic rocker took to Twitter to post the image alongside the words: "Nuff Said".

It follows the tease of his return earlier this week, where he issued a warning to his brother's fans, saying they were "gonna have nowhere to run or hide".

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Noel Gallagher has lost his phone on the same night, and he thinks it could cost him a knighthood.

According to The Daily Star,  the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer revealed he left his mobile in a cab, saying: “I better find it because of all the f****ing porn on it, don’t want that to get out and splashed everywhere. 

"I can’t have that out, it will ruin my image of being an innocent, wholesome pop star.”

He joked: "I can kiss goodbye to my knighthood, that won’t happen after someone picks up my phone.”

