Liam Gallagher Has A Dig At Noel For Hanging With Simon Cowell

Liam Gallagher has had a sly dig at his brother Noel after the BRIT Awards on Wednesday (22 February).

After his estranged sibling was pictured with Simon Cowell, the Supersonic rocker took to Twitter to post the image alongside the words: "Nuff Said".

NUFF SAID LG x pic.twitter.com/63lzP4yy45 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2017

It follows the tease of his return earlier this week, where he issued a warning to his brother's fans, saying they were "gonna have nowhere to run or hide".

Listening forward to my new tunes all you NGHFB fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide Ha ha — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Noel Gallagher has lost his phone on the same night, and he thinks it could cost him a knighthood.

According to The Daily Star, the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer revealed he left his mobile in a cab, saying: “I better find it because of all the f****ing porn on it, don’t want that to get out and splashed everywhere.

"I can’t have that out, it will ruin my image of being an innocent, wholesome pop star.”

He joked: "I can kiss goodbye to my knighthood, that won’t happen after someone picks up my phone.”