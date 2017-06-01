WATCH: Liam Gallagher: “I Had To Put On A Good Show For Manchester”

Liam Gallagher has admitted that it was important that he put on a good performance for his first solo live show in Manchester following the terrorist attacks in the city.

The former Oasis man launched his solo career with a gig at the O2 Ritz - just over a week after 22 people were killed in a bombing at the Manchester Arena, following an Ariana Grande.

Speaking to Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan this morning (1 June), Liam said of the homecoming gig: “It was a mad one - and obviously really emotional.

“I just wanted to put on a good performance, because of what had happened. As much as I enjoyed it, I just wanted to do well, do you know what I mean?

“[The gig] went really quick, you couldn’t hear nothing… so I’m not sure if it was one of our best. But sometimes the emotion comes through, the occasion isn’t about playing great or singing great, it’s just about being there, you know what I mean?

“Listen, I live down here in London, I’ve lived down here for 20 years, my kids are down here. My heart’s in Manchester always will be, I will always be a Manc, as they say.”

Speaking as a huge benefit show was announced for the city’s Emirates Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday 4 June, featuring Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Coldplay, Liam added:

“Massive respect for the people that came out. It’s good to get back in the saddle, to get back in and not stay at home in fear, you know what I mean?”

Tickets for the One Love Manchester concert, which takes place at the Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 4 June, will be Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus and Usher. Tickets for the show are on sale now. Radio X will be providing live coverage of the event.

Liam Gallagher plays his second solo show tonight at Brixton’s Electric. Wall Of Glass is available to download now.