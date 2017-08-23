"Gallagher Style": Liam Gallagher Posts Gangnam Style Pic In South Korea

Liam Gallagher has posed with a golden Gangnam Style statue while doing his best version of the famous dance.

The Wall Of Glass singer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in South Korea, writing: "liamgallagherOppa Gallagher Style. LG x".

The Oasis legend praised his "Korean brothers n sisters" after playing Jamsil Olympic Stadium in souther Seoul as part of the Live Forever Long concert, which also featured Foo Fighters and Korean band The Monotones.

Great to see all my Korean brothers n sisters yesterday you looked and sounded beautiful as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 22, 2017

The outspoken rocker now has a few days off before playing Reading & Leeds festival, where Muse, Kasabian and Eminem will headline.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has said he wants to play at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena, despite playing a gig in Spain on the same day.

I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 19, 2017

The music venue - which was hit by the tragic terror attack, which saw 22 killed and many more injured at an Ariana Grande concert, will launch We Are Manchester, playing host the Manchester's own Liam Gallagher, Courteeners and Blossoms.

Liam Gallagher may not be able to attend We Are Manchester, but he did make a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's We Love Manchester concert.

Watch him perform Live Forever accompanied by Coldplay's Chris Martin on guitar: