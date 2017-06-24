Liam Gallagher Sings Don’t Look Back In Anger For First Time Ever

Liam Gallagher took to The Other Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night (24 June) when he sang the Oasis classic Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time, as a tribute to those killed in the recent Manchester and London terror attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.



The Mancunian icon ended his set at the festival with his former band's 1995 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother Noel Gallagher.



The song became an anthem for Manchester in the wake of the terrorist bombing which occurred after Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May and it was performed by Ariana and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the absence of the 50-year-old songwriter, whom Liam publicity criticised for not performing.

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

Only the previous night, his brother Noel had also led the crowd in singing Don’t Look Back In Anger, while introducing the Oasis documentary Supersonic. Watch the clip here:

Play Noel Gallagher leads Don't Look Back In Anger singalong Glastonbury, 23 June 2017. Video by @beadybirds 00:30

Liam Gallagher Glastonbury 2017 setlist



Rock ’N’ Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall Of Glass

Greedy Soul

Bold

D’You Know What I Mean?

Slide Away

I Get By

You Better Run

Universal Gleam

Be Here Now

Don’t Look Back In Anger

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn watched the performance from side of the stage, as did Emily Eavis, The Libertines' Carl Barat and Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson.

At the end of the song, Liam urged: "You good people look after each other and have loads of fucking fun."



Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album As You Were is released on 6 October.