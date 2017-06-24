Liam Gallagher Sings Don’t Look Back In Anger For First Time Ever

24th June 2017, 20:30

Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury

Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.

The star performed the Oasis classic for to pay tribute to victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks, and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Liam Gallagher took to The Other Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night (24 June) when he sang the Oasis classic Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time, as a tribute to those killed in the recent Manchester and London terror attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Mancunian icon ended his set at the festival with his former band's 1995 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother Noel Gallagher.

The song became an anthem for Manchester in the wake of the terrorist bombing which occurred after Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May and it was performed by Ariana and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the absence of the 50-year-old songwriter, whom Liam publicity criticised for not performing.

Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever

Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.

Only the previous night, his brother Noel had also led the crowd in singing Don’t Look Back In Anger, while introducing the Oasis documentary Supersonic. Watch the clip here:

Noel Gallagher leads Don't Look Back In Anger singalong

Glastonbury, 23 June 2017. Video by @beadybirds

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn watched the performance from side of the stage, as did Emily Eavis, The Libertines' Carl Barat and Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson.

Liam Gallagher Glastonbury 2017 setlist

Rock ’N’ Roll Star
Morning Glory
Wall Of Glass
Greedy Soul
Bold
D’You Know What I Mean?
Slide Away
I Get By
You Better Run
Universal Gleam
Be Here Now
Don’t Look Back In Anger

At the end of the song, Liam urged: "You good people look after each other and have loads of fucking fun."

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album As You Were is released on 6 October.

Liam Gallagher: "I'd prefer to be in Oasis"

"Without a doubt", says the Mancunian legend.

