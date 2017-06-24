Liam Gallagher Sings Don’t Look Back In Anger For First Time Ever

Dave Grohl Dedicates Times Like These To Florence
“I’m two years late, I’m sorry,” says the Foo Fighters frontman as he takes to the stage at Glastonbury.
Liam Gallagher took to The Other Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night (24 June) when he sang the Oasis classic Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time, as a tribute to those killed in the recent Manchester and London terror attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
The Mancunian icon ended his set at the festival with his former band's 1995 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother Noel Gallagher.
The song became an anthem for Manchester in the wake of the terrorist bombing which occurred after Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May and it was performed by Ariana and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the absence of the 50-year-old songwriter, whom Liam publicity criticised for not performing.
At the end of the song, Liam urged: "You good people look after each other and have loads of fucking fun."
Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album As You Were is released on 6 October.
