Liam Gallagher's Had Another Dig At Noel's 50th Birthday Party

19th May 2017, 12:51

It has been reported that the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer is set for a Narcos-themed bash.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter again to share his thoughts about his brother's upcoming 50th Birthday celebrations.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Oasis songsmith was set for a "cocaine" and Narcos-themed party after his wife, Sarah Macdonald, appeared to share an image of a party flyer which took inspiration from the Netflix series.

But, after reading the reports his estranged brother wasn't having any of it, writing: "Who the fuck in there rite mind broadcasts there having a cocaine themed party that's asking for a tug anyways as you were LG x"

Gallagher previously even had a bee in his bonnet about his brother's gueslist, claiming he'd invited "none of his family," and "not even his own mother".

Meanwhile, the Supersonic singer is on the cusp of release his first ever solo material, and he was sure to tell his fans that his band are sounding better than any other band "on this planet".

