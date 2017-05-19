Liam Gallagher's Had Another Dig At Noel's 50th Birthday Party

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter again to share his thoughts about his brother's upcoming 50th Birthday celebrations.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Oasis songsmith was set for a "cocaine" and Narcos-themed party after his wife, Sarah Macdonald, appeared to share an image of a party flyer which took inspiration from the Netflix series.

Noel Gallagher is throwing himself a cocaine-themed 50th birthday bash - inspired by Netflix's Narcos! https://t.co/CxifAebOpu pic.twitter.com/2psdY7mc1s — oasis world (@myoasisworld) May 18, 2017

But, after reading the reports his estranged brother wasn't having any of it, writing: "Who the fuck in there rite mind broadcasts there having a cocaine themed party that's asking for a tug anyways as you were LG x"

Who the fuck in there rite mind broadcasts there having a cocaine themed party that's asking for a tug anyways as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 19, 2017

Gallagher previously even had a bee in his bonnet about his brother's gueslist, claiming he'd invited "none of his family," and "not even his own mother".

Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

Meanwhile, the Supersonic singer is on the cusp of release his first ever solo material, and he was sure to tell his fans that his band are sounding better than any other band "on this planet".