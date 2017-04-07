Liam Gallagher Denies Dissing Noel's Adidas Trainers

Liam Gallagher's representatives have responded to the circulation of a quote which was purported to have been made about his brother's latest Adidas collab.

An image which went viral on Twitter claimed the former Oasis frontman said of Noel's latest project: "They look like my school shoes when I was 11. Noel’s face has been on the end of my shoe a few times. Now everyone can enjoy that.”

See the image here:

Brilliant as ever from Liam pic.twitter.com/mo2yfTYwce — Mainly Manchester (@ManchesterDose) April 6, 2017

However, according to NME, the outspoken rocker's PR have confirmed the quote is "false," adding no further comment.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher took to Instagram to share an image of his new trainers, which will be released on 6 April this year.

See it in all its glory here: