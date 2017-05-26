Liam Gallagher's Debut Solo Single Is Wall Of Glass

26th May 2017, 00:10

You can pre-order Liam's new single right now- plus Liam will be talking about his new music on Radio X next week…

Liam Gallagher Live 2014

Liam Gallagher has revealed details of his first solo single.

Wall Of Glass is available to pre-order from iTunes right now.

According to the pre-release info, the track will be available from Warner Bros from 1 June and previews the singer’s first solo album, which is expected to be released later this year.

Liam Gallagher Wall Of Glass cover

Liam also teased another announcement later on Friday (26 May), saying:

Liam has revealed that he’s teamed up with Adele's producer, Greg Kurstin, for the album, and that it’s going to be called (according to the man himself) As You Were.

Only last week, Liam tweeted that his new live band was sounding pretty good. He said: “Just finished rehearsals ain't no band on this planet sounding more Pistols than than us.”

And, get ready for more Liam next week - Gordon Smart will be having the first Radio X play of Wall Of Glass on Wednesday evening, 31 May and the following morning, Gallagher himself will be Johnny Vaughan’s guest on the Breakfast show from 6.30am!

