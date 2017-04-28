Liam Gallagher Calls Damon Albarn A Gobs**te & Noel A "Massive Girl"

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel's alliance with Damon Albarn and promise "war"

Taking to Twitter, the Oasis legend wrote: "That gobshite out of blur might have turned noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me nxt time i see him there's gonna be war".

Noel features on Gorillaz single We Got The Power featuring Savages' Jehnny Beth, and the pair recently took part in interviews discussing their collaboration.

Albarn mused that Liam would probably have "a fantastic one-liner about what a bunch of f***ing knob heads we are."

However, his brother took a much more dismissive approach, telling Vulture.com: "Listen, nobody gives a f**k what Liam thinks about anything."



Despite Noel, not caring what his estranged brother thinks of their collaboration, he has appeared to give it his verdict, saying it's no "Dancing In The Street," referencing David Bowie and Mick Jagger's famous duet.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz's Humanz album is out now.

Ahead of the release, the animated band released footage of Albarn and Gallagher in the studio.