WATCH: Liam Gallagher Crowd Chant For Manchester Terror Victims

The crowds at Liam Gallagher's Manchester gig paid tribute to the victims of last Monday's terror attack.

The Oasis man played his first ever solo show at the O2 Ritz Manchester, where the audience chanted "stand up for the 22" during the encore in reference to the 22 people who were tragically killed at Manchester Arena.

Watch our video footage of the moving moment here:

Play Liam Gallagher crowd chants for 22 victims of Manchester Attack The audience at the O2 Ritz paid tribute at Gallagher's gig. 00:46

Gallagher also paid tribute by lighting 22 candles on the stage.

We're down at the @liamgallagher show in MCR tonight, where 22 candles are placed on the stage. pic.twitter.com/Y7O7si1Pxt — Radio X (@RadioX) May 30, 2017

The show opened with the first song from the first Oasis album, Rock 'N' Roll Star, before leading his new band into another Oasis classic, Morning Glory.

The setlist mixed Oasis classics like Slide Away and D'You Know What I Mean, with new material, including the first airing of Liam's debut solo single, Wall Of Glass, which is released later this week.

The star also sang a moving rendition of Live Forever, which he previously predicted would be a "tough" track to sing.

LIAM GALLAGHER SINGING LIVE FOREVER.



IN FRONT OF 22 BURNING CANDLES.



FANTASTIC. pic.twitter.com/mJxgciGCMQ — Red Manc Clothing (@RedMancClothing) May 30, 2017

This morning Liam Gallagher took to Twitter reflect on the night's events, saying: "Manchester what a night stay cool stay young stay beautiful LG x"

Manchester what a night stay cool stay young stay beautiful LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 31, 2017

Gordon Smart will have the first Radio X play of the song on his evening show from 7pm on Wednesday (31 May).

SEE LIAM GALLAGHER'S FULL SETLIST AT THE O2 RITZ, MANCHESTER:

Rock ’N’ Roll Star

Morning Glory

Greedy Soul

Wall Of Glass

Bold

Paper Crown

D’You Know What I Mean?

Slide Away

It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

You’d Better Run, You’d Better Hide

Universal Gleam

Be Here Now

Live Forever (acapella)

Liam plays a second solo show at London's Electric in Brixton on Thursday (1 June). That morning, he'll be Johnny Vaughan's special guest on Radio X breakfast from 6.30am.