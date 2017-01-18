Liam Gallagher For Lollapalooza Paris 2017

Liam Gallagher has been announced for Lollapalooza in Paris in July.

The former Oasis frontman has joined the line-up for the annual event, which will take place on 22 July and 23 July at Hippodrome De Longchamp, at its new location in the French capital.

Also confirmed for the festival are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Alt-J, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey and more.

The Supersonic singer has a busy year ahead as he's currently working on his debut solo LP, and according to friend Richard Ashcroft, he is set to play a show with the former Verve singer later this year.

Asked whose offer he would accept if both Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher, Ashcroft said: "I would have to politely tell them both that I had something else on and stay at home.

"I played a show with Noel a few months ago and I'm playing with Liam later in the year."

To date, 44-year-old Liam's only other announced solo show is at Bergenfest in Norway in June.

En av Englands største rockestjerner gjennom tidene, Liam Gallagher, kommer til Bergenfest 2017! @liamgallagherhttps://t.co/sqZw1XYh3C pic.twitter.com/IGPVF2D0g0 — Bergenfest (@bergenmusicfest) December 2, 2016

Ashcroft inspired Oasis' track Cast No Shadow from their seminal 1995 album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? but he admits he has no idea what Noel, 49, meant by the lyrics.

He said: "I think it's one of the best tunes Noel's ever written as well.

"It's a great honour to be a part of that and then when the album exploded like that it was just great. I was buzzing. I think it was almost an afterthought [for Noel] but there were so many gags at the time because I was so thin, 'Is it because he's so thin that he casts no shadow, is that what it's about?'

"I did say to him, 'Am I a vampire? What are you trying to say, man?'"

Tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale on 19 January.