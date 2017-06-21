Liam Gallagher Clears Up Liam Payne Comments

Liam Gallagher seems to have cleared the air over comments he made about One Direction member Liam Payne's solo career.

Speaking to The Sun On Sunday. last weekend, Gallagher said: “I can spot a fake a mile off and Harry Styles seems like he wants to bring real music and change his direction."

However, then hinting at Payne - who recently released his debut solo single Strip That Down - he added: “At least he’s not gone rap like the other one. How did that happen? Did they flip a coin and he said, ‘Listen, I’m doing the rap one'".



However, in a tweet last night (20 June), Gallagher appeared to cool things down a notch, saying "Liam shall never kill Liam".

Liam shall never kill liam as you were LG LP x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is preparing to make his first UK festival appearance at Glastonbury this weekend. He tweeted:

Absolutely buzzing for Glastonbury see you Friday as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 21, 2017

...Which is interesting because he's not due to play the Other Stage until 5.45pm on Saturday. Hmmm...

The singer had previously remained tight-lipped about playing the festival when speaking to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan earlier this month.

Watch our video below:

Play Will Liam Gallagher be playing Glastonbury 2017? We had to ask the question. 00:27

Now it's confirmed that Gallagher will appear at Worthy Farm, it just remains to be seen what songs will make up part of his setlist.

Thanks to his first solo shows, and his surprise appearance at One Love Manchester, it's safe to assume that the rocker will play Rock N' Roll Star, Slide Away and Live Forever, alongside new solo material in the likes of Wall Of Glass.

Here's a clip of him performing the classic Oasis track Rock 'N' Roll Star at the One Love Manchester gig on 4 June.

Play Liam Gallagher performs Rock 'N' Roll Star One Love Manchester concert June 2017 01:42

Liam Gallagher's debut solo album As You Were is due to be released later this year.