WATCH: Liam Gallagher Says Chris Martin Is Cool & Coldplay Sound "F***ing Good"

LISTEN: Are Guns 'N' Roses Planning A New Album?
Guitarist Richard Fortus has revealed in a podcast that the band have "been recording a lot of stuff".
The Oasis legend has said in a new interview that he "takes everything back" he ever said about the band.
Liam Gallagher has done a u-turn on Coldplay and described their frontman as "cool".
Watch this video via Oasis Mania Official and 3FM Extra:
Liam Gallagher says Chris Martin is cool
The Oasis man has taken back everything he said about Coldplay and their frontman.
00:27
Speaking about his One Love Manchester appearance during an interview at The Netherlands' Pink Pop festival, he said: "They've never sounded so good have they, Coldplay?
"I was like that: 'Fucking hell you sound good man. I take back everything I've ever said about you. You sound fucking really good.'"
Asked if there was a risk he'd now be closely affiliated with the band, the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "I don't mind. Listen man. They're all right man. Chris is cool."
The rocker has previously be quoted slamming Chris Martin and the band, saying: "“That lot are just a bunch of knobhead students – Chris Martin looks like a geography teacher. What’s all that with writing messages about Free Trade on his hand when he’s playing. If he wants to write things down I’ll give him a pen and a pad of paper. Bunch of students."
Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (4 June).
However, it was the solo Liam Gallagher that appeared onstage at the Emirates Old Trafford, opening with a version of the first track on the first Oasis album: Rock ’N’ Roll Star.
Liam Gallagher performs Rock 'N' Roll Star
One Love Manchester concert June 2017
01:42
He then performed his debut solo single, Wall Of Glass, before being joined onstage by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who accompanied the singer on guitar for a stunning version of the Oasis classic Live Forever.
Introducing the track, Gallagher said: “Now I wanna dedicate this next song to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.”
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever
Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.
01:17
Guitarist Richard Fortus has revealed in a podcast that the band have "been recording a lot of stuff".
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer's people have confirmed a statement saying the much-mooted Oasis reunion was never going to happen.
