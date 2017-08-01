Liam Gallagher Can't Swim, But He's Alright Taking A Bath...

Liam Gallagher has revealed he can't swim.

The 44-year-old star has admitted he won't dip in the sea because he fears he would drown, but he doesn't mind relaxing in a hot tub or getting in the bath.

According to the Daily Star, he said: "I can't swim. I can have a bath and that. I'm all right in a hot tub. But put me out in the ocean and I'm gone."

Liam's latest revelation may not be an issue for long, though, as he's already been offered teaching lessons from fans happy to take him to the seas.

One supporter wrote: "Liam come to Cernobbio (lake Como) and i teach u how to swim mate! Free accomodation for ya u know me already i used to work4 pretty green. (sic)"

Liam come to Cernobbio (lake Como) and i teach u how to swim mate! Free accomodation for ya u know me already i used to work4 pretty green.. — Alice5gallagher (@Alice5gallaghe1) July 27, 2017

However, some were less sympathetic.

One Twitter user wrote: "The most liam Gallagher thing I've ever heard is the fact that he's a 44 year old man who cannot swim. (sic)"

See more reactions here:

The most liam Gallagher thing I've ever heard is the fact that he's a 44 year old man who cannot swim. — Dylan (@UncIePat) July 26, 2017

LIAM GALLAGHER CANT SWIM — toot | 12 (@hewIetts) July 26, 2017

liam gallagher saying he cant swim has made my day x — alicia (@jonesy_alicia) July 25, 2017

One Twitter user wasn't too harsh though, and noted his brother, Noel, also has failings which made him feel "instantly better".

Liam Gallagher can't swim and Noel can't drive. I feel instantly better that famous people have these struggles too. — Ryan Rowley (@RyanRowley23) July 26, 2017

The Wall Of Glass rocker might be considered too old to not swim, but it turns out he's not too old to get ID'd for cigarettes.

The 44-year-old Oasis legend took to Twitter to share his encounter with a store clerk in New York, writing: "I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad".

I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2017

However, it seems like the rocker soon got over it as he let off some steam running around Central Park.

There's nothing like a good burn round Central Park 1st thing in the morning as you were brothers n sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2017

Meanwhile, The Wall Of Glass singer - who is set to release his debut solo album, As You Were, on 6 October this year - gave fans a surprise at Glastonbury festival when he performed Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time.

Watch it here:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

Gallagher continues his busy string of dates with an appearance at Osheaga Music & Arts festival in Montreal Canada, but has still taken time out to roast his brother, Noel.

Speaking to Beats 1's Zane Lowe last week, he said: “If you want to come and hear Oasis music done properly, come to my gig. Our kid (Noel) is doing them like Dolly Parton."

If he doesn't watch out, Liam could have another rival in the form of toddler Seth, who is hot on his heels in the performance stakes.

Watch as the young tot does an uncanny impression of Gallagher in a video which was shared by his dad, Steven, on Twitter.