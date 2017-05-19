Liam Gallagher Reckons His Band Are Sounding "Pistols"

Liam Gallagher has praised the form of his band again on social media.

The Oasis legend - who is planning to release his debut solo album this year - took to Twitter to write: "Just finished rehearsals ain't no band on this planet sounding more pistols than than us as you were LG x"

Just finished rehearsals ain't no band on this planet sounding more pistols than than us as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

The tweet came just after the Supersonic star praised grime star Skepta for "keeping it real".

Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

The Some Might Say singer may have been referring to Skepta's big win at last night's Ivor Novellos, where he picked up the gong for Songwriter of the Year.

Gallagher, who's known for not mincing his words, also accused his brother Noel for not inviting any family members to his 50th Birthday bash.

Taking to Twitter the Supersonic star wrote: "Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers".

Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

As reported by The sun, an invite - which is believed to have been shared on wife Sarah MacDonald's Instagram - sees the Ballad of the Mighty I singer's face in the place of the drug-lord and the show's tagline "There's no business like blow business".

Noel Gallagher is throwing himself a cocaine-themed 50th birthday bash - inspired by Netflix's Narcos! https://t.co/CxifAebOpu pic.twitter.com/2psdY7mc1s — oasis world (@myoasisworld) May 18, 2017

No wonder his mum might not be invited!