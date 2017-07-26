Liam Gallagher Turned Down Performing With Foo Fighters At Glasto

Liam Gallagher turned down the chance to perform with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury.

The Wall of Glass singer said he was invited by Dave Grohl to join them on the Pyramid Stage when they headlined last month, but declined because of lack of notice.

“He asked me to come on and do a song," revealed the Rock 'N' Roll Star to Zane Lowe on Beats 1. "I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it’s cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.”

However, the 44-year-old rocker says he would've loved to have done a duet with the Run group's drummer Taylor Hawkins on his solo single Range Rover Bitch.

He added: “I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do Range Rover Bitch that Taylor [Hawkins, drummer] made. That’s the tune.”

Grohl previously revealed that his favourite part of the festival was when Gallagher approached them just before their set.

“You know my favourite moment of the whole night?” the Learn To Fly rocker told NME. “Five minutes before we go onstage, Liam fuckin’ Gallagher wanders in.

"He goes straight over to Taylor and says, ‘That fuckin’ song – ‘Range Rover Bitch’!’ Then he starts singing a song from Taylor’s solo record.



Liam Gallagher may have not joined the band on stage, but the Learn To Fly rockers involved another British artist, by dedicating their first track to Florence Welch, who stood in for them in 2015.

Watch the moment Dave Grohl performed Times Like These here:

Play Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago. 02:18

Meanwhile, th former Oasis frontman is set to perform at Foo Fighters’ CalJam festival in San Bernadino, California on 7 October, giving him plenty of time to prepare his vocals for a performance with Dave Grohl and Co.

Gallagher - who is gearing up to release his debut solo LP As You Were on 6 October - has accused his brother and bitter rival Noel, of performing their songs like country legend Dolly Parton.

He said: “If you want to come and hear Oasis music done properly, come to my gig. Our kid (Noel) is doing them like Dolly Parton."

If he doesn't watch out, Liam could have a real contender for his crown in the form of toddler Seth, who is hot on his heels.

Young Seth does an uncanny impression of Gallagher, which comes complete with a mini mic stand and micro maracas.

Watch his take on Gallagher in a video which was shared by his dad, Steven, on Twitter.

Play Toddler does amazing impression of Liam Gallagher See the tiny tot get the Oasis legend down to a tee. 00:45







