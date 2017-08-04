WATCH: Liam Gallagher Apologises For Cutting Lollapalooza Set

4th August 2017, 12:02

The Oasis man was "gutted" after walking off stage 20 minutes into his gig at the Chicago festival.

Liam Gallagher at Lollapalooza 2017

Liam Gallagher has apologised to fans at Lollapalooza for cutting his set at the Chicago festival short.

The rocker was halfway through his Greedy Soul track, where he appeared to walk off stage after getting into difficulty with his vocals.

Watch the moment he walked off here in a video posted to Oasis Mania:  

Liam Gallagher cuts set at Lollapalooza Chicago

via @OasisMania

Footage also saw fans chanting: "Fuck you Liam," after the band began to pack up their gear.

Gallagher has since taken to Twitter to address fans at the gig, writing: "Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which fucked my voice. I'm gutted LG x"

Following Liam's early exit, the music festival was hit by yet more controversy as the 400,000 attendees were asked to evacuate around 9pm, while headline acts Lorde and Muse were still playing. 

Lorde was unimpressed by her departure, admitting she was "so gutted" for her fans because she had a "spectacular show" lined up. 

Muse managed just three songs before they were made to depart, and frontman Matt Bellamy has called for festival bosses to book them for next year to make up for it. 

Liam Gallagher, may have not been able to finish his set last night, but his gig at Glastonbury festival saw him sing Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever, as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, and the Grenfell Tower Fire.

Watch it here:

Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury

Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.

Fans should also keep it peeled to Radio X for Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher-his exclusive chat with the rocker, which will be aired from Monday at 8pm. 

Find out more about it here.

