Liam Gallagher: 4-Year-Old's Party More Rock 'N' Roll Than Noel's

22nd May 2017, 11:21

The former Oasis frontman had another pop at his brother's 50th birthday bash.

Liam Gallagher Germany 2013

Liam Gallagher attended a children's party last week and used it as an excuse to have a dig at his brother again.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer is set to turn 50 on 29 May, and it is rumoured to have a Narcos-themed party in the works.

However, his estranged brother, was off to a 4-year-old's birthday, and claimed it would be more "RnR" than his sibling and former bandmate's.

Last week, the outspoken rocker also previously slated the theme and claimed that their mother wasn't invited to the event.

It isn't all negative for Mr LG, however, who took time out to praise Skepta last week.

Taking to Twitter after the grime star was awarded the Ivor Novello for Songwriter Of The Year, the Live Forever singer wrote: "Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x"

