Lennon Gallagher Is The New Face Of Topman

9th June 2017, 15:37

Liam Gallagher's eldest son is fronting a new campaign for the high street fashion brand, and it's inspired by the 90s.

Lennon Gallagher Topman Catwalk

Lennon Gallagher has joined forces with Topman.

The 17-year-old son of Liam Gallagher made his modelling debut at Topman’s catwalk show last January, and now he's been announced as the face of the brand’s new look book.

Lennon - who Gallagher shares with first wife and actress Patsy Kensit - appears in the book by the high street retailer alongside a series of new faces, wearing designs that channel the Nineties in the form of laid-back sportswear and graphic T-shirts.

Last month, Topman interviewed Lennon, where he admitted he often steals clothes from his 44-year-old dad, and even occasionally from his mother.

He said: “When I’m at my dad’s I have to break into his wardrobe, it’s like Mission Impossible. He’s got some really cool Adidas sneakers. My mum has really cool clothes too, and I have to admit I have nicked some of them before, alongside my older brother’s too.”

Meanwhile, the Wall of Glass hitmaker recently revealed he told Lennon that he should be getting a percentage of his money because he inherited his looks and his surname.

Liam - who has his own fashion label Pretty Green - said: "I mean, there's some s**t that he's been wearing ... But listen, he's earning corn, man. So I'm like, 'Where's my cut? Them two eyebrows, they're mine, right? So I want a cut of this f***ing wonga. And the f***ing name Gallagher, I want a cut of that as well!' He's like, 'What d'you mean?' I'm like, 'See how much f***ing work you get if you change your name to Lennon Kensit? Zilch! So where's my cut?'"

Comments

Now Playing

News